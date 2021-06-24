Bonded Finance (BOND) Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.04 million and $96,143.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00611117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

