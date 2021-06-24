Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,246.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

