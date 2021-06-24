Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $6,040,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 910.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,016 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

