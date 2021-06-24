Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 78.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,833. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

