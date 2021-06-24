Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $35,958.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00020491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00605798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

