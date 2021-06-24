BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.52 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-0.760 EPS.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 97,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,014. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

