BP Capital Ltd. Sells 95,000 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $147,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,979,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,302.50.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $1,080.00.

On Friday, June 11th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $180.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

