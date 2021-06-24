BP (NYSE:BP) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

NYSE:BP opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

