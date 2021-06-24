Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.