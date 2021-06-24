Bp Plc Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.12 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.