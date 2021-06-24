Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,851 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $92,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 131,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,440. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

