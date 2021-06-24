Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 93,219 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $67,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.60. 50,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.