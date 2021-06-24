Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 20,282 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $56,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,488. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $197.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.