Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,649 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $47,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.32. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,115. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

