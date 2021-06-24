Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $9.99 million and $342,387.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00603026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00077301 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

