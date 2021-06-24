Brett Just Sells 1,781 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $19,858.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $339,573.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

