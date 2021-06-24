Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,398.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,789,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,403,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,278,000 after buying an additional 725,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 98,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,591,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

