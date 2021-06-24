Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON BVIC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 945.50 ($12.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 914.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders acquired 61 shares of company stock worth $54,976 over the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

