Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $470.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $303.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

