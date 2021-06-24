Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.
Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $470.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $303.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.38.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
