Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

