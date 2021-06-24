Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.16. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

