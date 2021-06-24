Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Argus dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

