Brokerages Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyliion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

