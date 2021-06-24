Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $912.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 2.10. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

