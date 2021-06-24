Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.74 Million

Analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $109.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.62 million and the lowest is $108.07 million. Invitae posted sales of $45.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $464.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $474.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $668.94 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,400. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Invitae by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 2,459,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.91. Invitae has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.