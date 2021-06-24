Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $169.44 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

