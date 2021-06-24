Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce $78.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $77.14 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $327.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ TLND remained flat at $$65.40 on Wednesday. 289,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talend by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Talend by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.