Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $21.83

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

NYSE ATI traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

