Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $40.00

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

