Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Target Price at €47.07

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.07 ($55.37).

FRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE stock traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €43.98 ($51.74). The stock had a trading volume of 710,836 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.