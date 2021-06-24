Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $689.75

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $697.00.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded up $13.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $637.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.