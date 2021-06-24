Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $27.07

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.35 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

