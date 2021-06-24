Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.29 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

