Brokers Set Expectations for Want Want China Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Want Want China in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Want Want China’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.80. Want Want China has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

