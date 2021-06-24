Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.97

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.97 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 69160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

