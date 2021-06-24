BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRP by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRP by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

DOOO opened at $77.54 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

