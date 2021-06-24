Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURBY. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Burberry Group stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

