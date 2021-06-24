Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

