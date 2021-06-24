Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.31

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 644330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

