Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

