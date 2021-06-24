Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

