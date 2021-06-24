Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,021. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

