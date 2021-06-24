Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

