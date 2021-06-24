Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 17,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,760. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.