Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 85,827 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 653.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,827 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $304.98. 12,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.86. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

