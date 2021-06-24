Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 93,387 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,289,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.