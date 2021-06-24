Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $25.24 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,024.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,940 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLA by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,347,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $315.00. 15,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

