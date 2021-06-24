Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $53.32 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $398.12. 62,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,631. The stock has a market cap of $375.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.57 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

