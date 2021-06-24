Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,505. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.