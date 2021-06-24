Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.